Record-high global tree cover loss driven by agriculture

Across the globe, tree cover loss hit record highs from 2016-2018, with roughly the size of a soccer field lost each second. In 2018 alone, the area of tree cover loss was larger than the UK. Using high-resolution Google Earth imagery, researchers measured global forest loss from 2001-2015 and categorized its causes. These results, published in Science in 2018, were recently updated by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and The Sustainability Consortium on the Global Forest Watch website to include information for 2016 through 2018. The new data reveals global tree cover loss reached an all-time high in 2016 and 2017, with the drivers of loss relatively unchanged from previous years. Worldwide, the primary culprit continued to be agriculture. “The updated data show that for most of the world, the dominant drivers of tree cover loss have remained relatively unchanged since our original 2001-2015 analysis,” said Nancy Harris, an author of the original study and Research Director of the Forest Program at WRI to Mongabay. “To me, this signifies we’ve made very little headway addressing the major culprits, like commodity production, that are driving loss at such a massive scale.” Forestry and wildfires drove tree cover loss in the northern hemisphere. Wildfires, including the massive fires in California, were associated with over 5.2 million hectares of tree cover loss between 2016 and 2018 in North America. “While the model still can’t distinguish between true wildfires and those set as prescribed burns,” Harris said, “the ever-growing classification of wildfire as a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

