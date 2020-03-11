Benin company harvesting plants that could soak up oil spills

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Benin company harvesting plants that could soak up oil spills

From BBC

A company in Benin is harvesting water hyacinths which can be used to soak up oil in an easy, cost-effective way.

If left unattended the plant reproduces incredibly fast, so the harvesting also helps maintain a balanced ecosystem.

However it has not yet been possible to scale up the process so that it can be used to deal with major off-shore oil spills.

The BBC’s Questions d’Argent programme went to meet the founder to see how it all works.

Video produced by Francois Wibaux and Franck Noudofinin.

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment