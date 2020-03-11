Chancellor pledges big increase to research spend

From BBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to more than double spending on UK government research and development (R&D) by 2024.

Mr Sunak promised an increase of 15% for next year with further increases in successive years.

The pledge is means that the government may exceed its target of boosting the proportion of private and public R&D spend from 1.7% to 2.4% by 2027.

The chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, welcomed the announcement.

“This significant increase in funding for research and development represents an overwhelming endorsement of our world-leading science base,” he said.

“It puts the UK in an excellent position to lead the field in science and successfully meet the challenges of the future.”

The budget document states that the total proposed investment will represent 0.8% of GDP in 2024/25.

If industry boosts its investment by the same amount, Dr Sarah Main of the Campaign for Science and Engineering (Case), says that its projections indicate that the government will exceed its 2.4% goal by the target date.

“This is a ‘wow’ moment for us,” Dr Main told BBC News.

“The government has supercharged public investment in science, delivering investment faster and further than it had promised.”

How the money will be spent

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings has been leading discussions with scientific leaders about how the doubling of the science budget should be best spent. I understand that a proportion of it will go to make up for the real-terms cut that some research areas have faced in recent years.

But the bulk will go towards luring money from the private sector to get industry to spend more on research. Currently, industrial R&D accounts for two thirds of the country’s non-defence research spend – with the remainder coming mostly from government.

If the UK is to approach the funding levels of the US, Germany