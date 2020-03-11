‘Fake market’: Red panda study finds no real demand behind rise in poaching

Cases of poaching and illegal trade in the endangered red panda (Ailurus fulgens) are on the rise in Nepal. But with little evidence of a demand for panda pelts and parts, researchers are asking why. Led by researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia, a team of nearly 40 university graduates traveled throughout the red panda range in Nepal, conducting interviews with locals to understand the current uses as well as people’s perceptions about the species. The red panda population has declined by nearly 50% over the past two decades and the species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. Image by Damber Bista. The results of their research, recently published in the journal Human Dimensions of Wildlife, indicate that people’s awareness of threats to red pandas is low and the driving forces behind poaching and the illegal trade of this species are still largely a mystery. “Noticeable use of red panda and its body parts is not recorded, nor there is a ready market for red panda products in Nepal,” lead author Damber Bista told Mongabay. “These facts do not support the existence of a market, but the supply of pelt is non-stop, which surprises me the most.” Red pandas face threats from habitat loss, illegal trapping and poaching, and accidental snaring in traps set for other animals. Over the past two decades, the red panda population has declined by nearly 50% and the species is now listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay