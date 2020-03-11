In Afghanistan, a new national park carries hopes for conservation and peace

Ibrahim Abrar’s first visit to Afghanistan’s Bamyan province, where he encountered the Dar-e-Bozurk, or Grand Canyon, is an experience he says he’ll never forget. He describes it as “a vast emptiness of gigantic and deep canyons, pristine rangeland, and rather intimidating dignified, old juniper trees.” In November 2019, more than a decade after that first encounter, Abrar, now a project manager with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s (WCS) Afghanistan program, returned with government officials to announce the establishment of the Bamyan Plateau Protected Area. Only the fifth protected area in Afghanistan, and the second-biggest at 4,200 square kilometers (1,600 square miles), roughly the size of the U.S. state of Rhode Island, it’s a landscape rich with ecological, social and cultural significance. Work on the Bamyan protected area began in 2006 after biological surveys revealed an abundance of rare wildlife and undisturbed habitat. Over the following decade, WCS Afghanistan worked closely with local officials, scientists and communities to coordinate funding and ecological monitoring. Officials reveal the stone signage dedicating Bamyan Plateau Protected Area during an on-site ceremony. Image courtesy of WCS Afghanistan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony by WCS Afghanistan operations director Qais Sahar and Afghan officials marked the opening of the protected area. Image courtesy of WCS Afghanistan. “In this area, the long and intertwined histories of wildlife and human inhabitants have preserved a rich and spectacular biological and cultural landscape,” says John Robinson, the WCS chief conservation officer and executive vice president of conservation and science. The wildlife found in Bamyan include…This article was originally published on Mongabay

