Muduga leaping frog is first new member of its genus found in over a century

A new species of frog endemic to the Western Ghats, a mountain range in India that is considered a global biodiversity hotspot, is the first new addition to the genus Walkerana in more than a century. There are three previously known Walkerana species: W. leptodactyla, W. diplosticta, and W. phrynoderma. The newly discovered Muduga leaping frog, Walkerana muduga, is now the fourth member of the genus. A specimen of the frog was collected by Dr. S. P. Vijayakumar of the Indian Institute of Science and his team in 2016. A high elevation species, Walkerana muduga was found in the Elivalmalai hill range of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 1,544 meters (about 5,065 feet) above sea level. The species was described to science in a paper published in the journal Zootaxa. "After a span of 137 years, we have discovered a new frog species within the genus Walkerana," K. P. Dinesh, a scientist at the Zoological Survey of India and lead author of the paper describing the new species, said in a statement. "The last few species descriptions within this genus date to 1876 and 1882." The Western Ghats escarpment harbors around 250 species of amphibians, more than 90% of which are endemic to the region. Until now, all of the known Walkerana species were found south of the Palghat Gap, a 30-kilometer-wide (about 19-mile-wide) valley in the Western Ghats that acts as a major biogeographic barrier. Unlike its closest relatives, however, the Muduga leaping frog was found north…

