On the prowl: Jaguar population rises in Iguazú Falls region

Brazil’s Iguaçu National Park and Argentina’s Iguazú National Park span a combined 250,000 hectares (617,000 acres). More than 2 million people a year come to see its main attraction, Iguazú Falls, but the greatest importance of the parks is in what they preserve: both are part of the most important Atlantic Forest corridor in the South-Central area of South America. Image by Xavier Bartaburu/Mongabay. Last December, camera traps installed in Brazil’s Iguaçu National Park captured an image of a new member of the jaguar population resident in the region, raising hopes of a sustained resurgence in numbers of the big cat there. The female jaguar (Panthera onca), named Cacira, will be counted in the next census of the species, to be carried out in the first half of 2020. The census will cover both sides of the Iguaçu River, where the Brazilian park and the Argentinian one, Iguazú National Park, meet, in a joint effort by researchers from the two countries. Cacira is part of a growing trend of jaguars in the Iguazú region, rebounding from a near complete loss of the population on the Brazilian side in the first decade of the century. In the early 1990s there were about 400 jaguars in this border region, but by 2005 there were only 40 individuals left. In 2008, there were only eight left in the Brazilian park. The main factors pushing the species to the brink of extirpation were hunting and loss of habitat due to intense deforestation in this part of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

