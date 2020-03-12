A new mantis species rises from the ashes of Brazil’s National Museum

Females have a second pair of wings with an extensive yellowish-white and partially opaque area. Image courtesy of Projeto Mantis. Of the 2,500 mantis species in the world, a tenth are found in Brazil, more than in any other country. And now researchers have added a new one to this list: Vates phoenix, the first species in the genus to be found in the Atlantic Rainforest. They had only previously been observed in the Amazon. The discovery — and the years of study needed to prove that it was in fact a new praying mantis species — was made by a group of biologists from Projeto Mantis in Rio de Janeiro, supported by the National Geographic Society and with help from Peruvian scientist Julio Rivera, one of the world’s leading mantis specialists. The first time that Brazilian researchers came across V. phoenix was in 2016. They found two male individuals on an expedition through the Atlantic Rainforest in the municipality of Valença in inland Rio de Janeiro state. Biologists Leonardo Lanna and João Felipe Herculano were unable to identify them, so they sought help from Rivera, who suspected that they might have a new species on their hands. To compare, analyze and create a possible description of the discovery, the researchers in 2017 borrowed a box of 13 mantises from the Vates genus from the National Museum of Brazil. (Months later, in September 2018, a fire destroyed the majority of the museum’s collection: 20 million items, among them 5 million insects from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

