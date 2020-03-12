Brazil sets record for highly hazardous pesticide consumption: report

Dead honey bees found by beekeepers in Santa Maria town, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. Image by Sofia Perpétua / Unearthed. Brazil is not only the world’s champion in pesticides consumption (more than US$10 billion annually), but also the largest buyer of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) — a United Nations designation for agrochemicals containing active ingredients with extremely acute toxicity, persisting in the environment and in organisms, and having chronic negative effects on human health and the environment, even with very low levels of exposure. That is the conclusion of an investigation by Unearthed, an independent journalistic organization funded by Greenpeace UK, in partnership with the Swiss NGO Public Eye. The study team cross referenced data for $23.3 billion in pesticide sales to 43 countries in 2018 (about 40% of the global market) along with the Pesticide Action Network (PAN) list of HHPs. The in-depth data set was broken down by active ingredient to ascertain the value and percentage of each sale attributable to highly hazardous pesticides. Analysis showed that 42.4% of total sales ($ 9.9 billion) were in HHPs. Of that group of highly hazardous pesticides, Brazil accounted for more than a fifth (22.2%), totaling $2.2 billion. In addition, the world’s top five pesticide manufacturers — Syngenta (Switzerland), Bayer and BASF (both headquartered in Germany), and Corteva and FMC (both in the United States) — accounted for 80% of all pesticide sales to Brazil; 72% of these sales were HHPs ($1.6 billion). These companies, together with Sumitomo Chemical, combine their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay