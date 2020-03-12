Complaint alleges oil company left Peru communities’ environment in ruins

Leaders of several indigenous communities have lodged a complaint with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, that a Netherlands-based oil company fouled the environment in Peru’s slice of the Amazon Rainforest in which they live, threatening the region’s species and sullying water sources. The complaint also charges that the company, Pluspetrol, sought to avoid paying taxes through its convoluted ownership structure. “We have come to the Netherlands seeking justice because there is nowhere else to go,” Aurelio Chino, the president of FEDIQUEP, said in a statement. FEDIQUEP is a Quechua community organization in northern Peru near the Pastaza River, where Pluspetrol had been operating oil wells until 2015. “We hope that here we will be treated like human beings and that the Dutch government can convince Pluspetrol to take responsibility for the terrible harm the oil industry has done to our peoples.” A tributary of the Amazon River flows through the rainforest. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The OECD has a set of standards to guide the behavior of multinational companies, though it’s nonbinding. Pluspetrol’s parent company is headquartered in Amsterdam, according to its website. But the Dutch research NGO Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations, known as SOMO, contends that its presence in the Netherlands is little more than a mailing address and that it has “numerous branches in tax havens,” including Luxembourg and the Bahamas. Pluspetrol was founded in Argentina, according to news reports. “The structure that Pluspetrol has set up is typical of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay