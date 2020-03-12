Rosalind Franklin: Mars rover mission delayed until 2022

From BBC

Europe and Russia have decided to postpone their Mars rover mission.

The “Rosalind Franklin” vehicle was due to to launch to the Red Planet in July/August but engineers aren’t able to get the vehicle ready in time.

Because an Earth-Mars journey is only attempted when the planets are favourably aligned, the robot’s next opportunity won’t occur until 2022.

The Russian and European space agencies announced the delay on their websites on Thursday.

The set-back – the latest in a long series for this project – has been signposted for some weeks.

All the hardware is built, but there remains an intimidating list of outstanding checks that must be completed before the mission will be declared flight-ready. Chief among these is the flight software. Full testing required to achieve confidence necessarily pushes the project beyond July/August.

Matters have been further complicated in recent days by the international coronavirus crisis which could start to disrupt engineering effort.

“We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022. It is driven primarily by the need to maximise the robustness of all ExoMars systems as well as force majeure circumstances related to exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in Europe which left our experts practically no possibility to proceed with travels to partner industries,” said Russian space agency (Roscosmos) Director General, Dmitry Rogozin.

European Space Agency Director General Jan Wörner added: “We want to make certain that we are 100% sure for a successful mission. We cannot allow ourselves any margin of error. More verification activities will ensure a safe trip and the best scientific results on Mars.”

Rosalind Franklin has been built to try to detect life, past or present, on the Red Planet.

Because of this, the rover and its instruments have been prepared to incredibly stringent levels of cleanliness.

This status must