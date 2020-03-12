Turning the tide for an endangered crab species in the Philippines

BATANES, Philippines — The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is considered a delicacy in many parts of the world. Often found in small numbers around small islands, the world’s largest terrestrial arthropod gets its name from its diet, which consists mostly of coconut. It has evolved accordingly. With strong pincers, a coconut crab can crack coconuts open and lift objects that weigh as much as 20 kilograms (44 pounds) — more than six times its body weight. A king among crabs, the coconut crab is fatty, delicious, and very endangered, which makes it an even more tempting catch in many ways. In the Philippines, coconut crabs occur in several places, including Batanes, a group of islands at the northernmost tip of the archipelago. Long before the province’s dramatic seascapes and rolling hills caught the attention of foreigners, locals were catching, selling and dining on these large crabs with hardly any consequences. They would serve them during birthdays and celebrations, as well as for the rare visitor. Cradled by the Pacific and lying in the direct path of storms, only the most adventurous braved the tides and harsh winds of Batanes — until the 2014 launch of daily flights opened the once quaint islands to mass tourism, sending up demand for its delicacies, including the famed coconut crabs. Coconut crabs were requested at restaurants, taken home as food souvenirs, and exported beyond the province, says Ariel Laguna from the provincial office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR). Preparing them…This article was originally published on Mongabay

