Western lowland gorillas may be territorial, a new study finds

Western lowland gorillas (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) may be avoiding their neighbors, according to a new study that presents evidence of territoriality among gorilla groups in the Republic of Congo. Using large-scale camera trapping, researchers observed eight groups of gorillas across a 60-square-kilometer (23-square-mile) area in their dense forest habitat. The images revealed that groups avoided one another. Groups also stayed away from the central area of each other’s home ranges — evidence that western lowland gorillas may be more territorial than previously thought. A Western lowland gorilla image captured via a camera trap in the Republic of Congo. Image courtesy of Germán Illera of SPAC Scientific Field Station Network. Territoriality is common among apes, including chimpanzees and gibbons, and there is some evidence of territoriality in the mountain gorilla (Gorilla beringei beringei), so the authors of the new paper in the journal Scientific Reports were not entirely surprised by these findings. However, gathering enough data on gorilla group interactions to support this idea has proved challenging. “Western gorillas are particularly difficult to study in the wild because they live in dense forest and will usually run away from and/or be extremely aggressive towards humans if they are not habituated,” study author Robin Morrison, a researcher with the Diane Fossey Gorilla Fund, told Mongabay. “We know little about how multiple groups share space.” Habituating a group of gorillas to human contact can take up to five years, and only a few wild groups are habituated. So the team used another method,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

