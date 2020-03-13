Averting an agricultural and ecological crisis in the Philippines’ salad bowl

BENGUET, Philippines — Every day, at least 1,500 metric tons of semi-temperate vegetables are trucked down from Benguet, a mountainous province in the northern Philippines, to depots called bagsakan in the country’s capital, Manila. The volume of deliveries can triple around holidays like Christmas and Easter, when demand surges. From Manila, crops are shipped across the archipelago, meeting 80 percent of the country’s demand for semi-temperate vegetables like potato, cabbage, radish, chayote, carrot, lettuce, and broccoli. Seated atop the Cordillera mountain range, the province of Benguet’s high altitude favors the production of such crops, also referred to as highland vegetables. Its annual production is at least 1.1 million metric tons, earning it the moniker of the “Salad Bowl of the Philippines.” However, half a century of toiling the land to feed millions across the country is leading to the slow decimation of forest cover and the soil’s inevitable deterioration as farmers resort to chemical-heavy fertilizers to boost yields. The growing number of farmers and farmland in the region, all planting upland vegetables, has also resulted in fluctuating vegetable prices and oversupply, which often leads to spoilage and losses for farmers. To ease these problems, the government has started introducing agricultural strategies, among them providing farmers with data-driven planting schedules to optimize profits while minimizing environmental damage; and agroforestry, an efficient use of land to combine trees with shade-loving shrubs and crops. Vegetables over forests The high demand for highland vegetables has driven deforestation in the mountains as farms encroach even into…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay