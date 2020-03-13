Extreme El Niño drought, fires contribute to Amazon insect collapse: Study

Deltochillum enceladus, the largest dung-roller beetle species in the study area, seen rolling a golf ball-sized morsel of dung within an undisturbed forest in the Santarém region of the Brazilian state of Pará, 2017. Image by Filipe França Imagine if your local trash collectors stopped showing up for work. Garbage would immediately pile up and the waste management system would eventually fail, causing the entire community to suffer. It appears something similar is happening in parts of the Amazon rainforest, where a recent study showed that one of nature’s most important waste management systems — the humble dung beetle — is becoming far scarcer in ecosystems stressed by climate change-driven drought, fire and human disturbances. Filipe França, associate researcher at Lancaster University and Embrapa Amazônia Oriental, recently led researchers in a study published in Biotropica examining the effect of stronger El Niños and human activity on dung beetles populations. The results are alarming Scientists found that dung beetle species experienced significant diversity and population declines in human-modified tropical Brazilian ecosystems in the aftermath of droughts and fires exacerbated by the intense 2015-2016 El Niño climate event — El Niño is a periodic warming of Pacific Ocean currents off of Peru that result in disruptive extreme weather around the planet, a phenomena that appears to be intensifying due to climate change. Loss of ecosystem services The new study, conducted in the Brazilian state of Pará also showed these insects’ ability to provide vital ecological services including nutrient cycling, seed dispersal and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

