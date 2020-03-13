Tiger on the highway: Sighting in Sumatra causes a stir, but is no surprise

PEKANBARU, Indonesia — Wildlife experts have called on the Indonesian government to boost protection of critically endangered tigers in the vicinity of a major road project in Sumatra, following a recent sighting of one of the big cats by construction workers. A photo of the Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) standing on a steep embankment next to the toll road in Riau province was widely shared on the messaging application WhatsApp from Feb. 16. While it’s unclear who took the photo and when, officials confirmed that the tiger was seen along one of the six sections of the province’s Pekanbaru-Dumai highway. The government says it expects the road to be fully open to traffic in May. Heru Sutmantoro, a sectional head of the provincial conservation agency, or BKSDA, said there were indeed some small tiger populations known to occur near that site, in the Tapung-Petapahan forest park, so the animal’s appearance wasn’t unexpected. “It’s a common thing, nothing strange,” he said. A tiger can be seen standing on a steep embankment along the under-construction highway in Sumatra’s Riau province. Image courtesy of the Riau Conservation Agency (BKSDA). He said there was also a facility nearby to train elephants used in forest monitoring programs. As such, Heru said, there are also hundreds of Sumatran elephants (Elephas maximus sumatranus) in the vicinity of the highway. The tiger sighting prompted anecdotes of similar sightings by many of the workers building the highway, which has been under construction since December 2016. PT Hutama Karya,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

