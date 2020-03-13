Vietnam’s new conservation plan prioritizes trees and people. Emissions? Not so much

For nearly a decade now, Vietnam has made “payment for forest ecosystem services” its key strategy for protecting forests and improving the lives of poor rural communities. Now, it plans to use the same model to help rein in greenhouse gas emissions. The fast-growing Southeast Asian country is on the verge of piloting a unique program that would require large polluters — primarily cement manufacturers and coal-fired power plants — to pay forest communities and landowners for conservation and restoration efforts. Dubbed carbon payment for forest ecosystem services (C-PFES), the plan is billed as an environmental policy triple threat. Its supporters say it would protect and expand forests, support economic development in poor areas, and help Vietnam meet its Paris Agreement climate pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 8% by 2030. C-PFES appears to be the first national program of its type, in that it puts a price on carbon dioxide emissions and funnels that money specifically to forests. C-PFES is modeled on Vietnam’s existing PFES program, financed largely by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which requires hydroelectric companies to pay for watershed protection. Since Vietnam launched PFES nationally in 2011, hundreds of hydropower plants, as well as some municipal water and ecotourism companies, have paid more than $500 million to thousands of rural households, according to a December 2019 program update on the USAID website. Requiring companies that benefit from nature’s “services” to pay for them — and improve the lives of the people protecting the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

