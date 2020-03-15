Ancient tsunami may have struck Falkland Islands

From BBC

The Falkland Islands may at some point in the future face a major tsunami.

Scientists have found evidence of ancient slope failures on the seafloor to the south of the British Overseas Territory.

Computer models suggest these underwater landslides would have been capable of sending waves crashing on to the Falklands’ coastline that were tens of metres high.

Fortunately, such events only appear to happen once every million years or so.

That means islanders shouldn’t stay awake at night worrying about them, says Dr Uisdean Nicholson who’s been investigating the issue.

“But you do want to capture risks at a range of different timescales. So I definitely think we should do more research to understand the different ways these events might be triggered,” the Heriot-Watt University geologist told BBC News.

Sub-Antarctic Front (SAF) passes through a narrow channel on the seafloor called the 54-54 Passage and accelerates to the northwest The fast-moving jet of water erodes the edge of Burdwood Bank, picking up silt and sand which it carries westwards The SAF encounters an offshoot jet known as the Sub-Antarctic Mode Water (SAMW) and slows down, dumping its sediment load Sediment builds on a steep slope on the northern edge of Burdwood Bank. Eventually, it collapses, perhaps shaken by a quake The underwater landslides generate tsunami that head towards the Falkland Islands. Southern shores could witness 40m-high waves

The submarine landslides all occurred in the same location – on steeply inclined terrain on the edge of a raised region of the seafloor known as Burdwood Bank.

Seismic data reveals examples of repeat sediment failure where mud, sand and silt has