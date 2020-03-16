Chile’s biosphere reserves get supersized, but protection isn’t a given

UNESCO last year expanded three Chilean reserves that form part of the organization’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, committing the country to boosting its sustainability initiatives in the areas around these zones. The Juan Fernández Archipelago, about 670 kilometers (360 nautical miles) off the coast of Chile, has been expanded significantly from 100 to 12,196 square kilometers (39 to 4,709 square miles). In Chile’s sourthern Aysén region, Laguna San Rafael National Park, famed for its convergence of rivers, lakes, plains, forests and glaciers, was expanded from 17,420 to 51,305 km2 (6,700 to 19,800 mi2). Finally, Torres del Paine National Park, one of Chile’s most popular tourist destinations, was expanded from 1,840 to 7,710 km2 (710 to 2977 mi2). Torres del Paine is located in the southern part of Chilean Patagonia. “[T]he vitality of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves gives us cause for hope,” Audrey Azoulay, the UNESCO director-general, said in a statement. Inside the management of a biosphere reserve In 1976, the world’s first biosphere reserves were established under UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB). Chile’s first addition to that list, the Juan Fernández Archipelago, was declared a year later, in 1977. The designation of Torres del Paine National Park followed in 1978 and Laguna San Rafael National Park in 1979. In 1995, the MAB program adopted the “Seville Strategy,” calling for the establishment of three zones for each biosphere: a strictly protected core area, allowing for the conservation of landscapes, ecosystems, species and genetic variations; a buffer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

