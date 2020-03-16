How to argue with a racist: Five myths debunked

From BBC

Stereotypes and myths about race abound, but this does not make them true. Often, these are not even expressed by overt racists.

For many well-intentioned people, experience and cultural history has steered them towards views that aren’t supported by human genetics. For example: the assumption that East Asian students are inherently better at maths, black people have natural rhythm, or Jews are good with money. Many of us know someone who thinks along these lines.

Dr Adam Rutherford, a geneticist and BBC presenter, says “Racism is being expressed in public more openly today than at any time I can recall, and it’s our duty to contest it with facts.”

Here’s how to debunk five racist myths with science and facts.

MYTH 1: The DNA of white and black people is completely different

The primary pigment in human skin is melanin. It’s used to protect us from the sun.

It absorbs the sun’s ultra violet rays before they can destroy folate, one of the body’s key vitamins.

Many genes are involved in the biochemical pathways that result in melanin production. Natural variation within these genes is the root cause of the spectrum of skin tones that humans have.

So, the biggest genetic difference within the human race is between white people and black people, right? Wrong.

Firstly, all humans share almost all the same DNA – a fact that betrays all of our recent origins from Africa.

Secondly, there is more genetic diversity on the continent of Africa than in the rest of the world put together.

Two people from different tribes in Southern Africa will be more genetically different from each other than a Sri Lankan, a Māori and a Russian.

We might categorise people as white, black or brown, but these visual variations don’t accurately reflect the genetic differences – or rather similarities – between us.

MYTH 2: There