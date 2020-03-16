‘Just incredible’ reptiles and amphibians of South Africa: Q&A with Tyrone Ping

Tyrone Ping had ample opportunity to admire reptiles and amphibians as a child, and this initial herpetological hobby has led to a life-long fascination. At some point when he was old enough, Ping began adventuring throughout Southern Africa to locate, photograph, and document as many of these creatures as possible. Mongabay asked him about this obsession and what he sees as the major things to celebrate about the herpetofauna of his region, as well as the challenges faced by these creatures. Mongabay: What got you interested in ‘herps’? Tyrone Ping: Growing up in the sub-tropical city of Durban in South Africa, reptiles and amphibians are just something you come into contact with all the time. As a kid spending time outside at home, in the garden I’d often find chameleons, lizards, frogs and snakes in a pretty suburban area, so I’d say coming into contact with all these animals certainly helped kickstart my fascination. What is special about herps in South Africa, what are they known for? There are so many endemic species of herps in Southern Africa, it’s honestly hard to pick a few species. But certainly the adders: there are 11 species which include the largest, the Gaboon adder (Bitis gabonica), and the smallest, the Namaqua dwarf adder (Bitis schneideri), they’re just incredible! When it comes to chameleons, there are 17 species of chameleons, of which 15 are dwarf chameleons (Bradypodion species) most being either threatened or critically endangered. And not forgetting the cobras and mambas – I mean…This article was originally published on Mongabay

