Smaller fragments of forest at risk of greater levels of deforestation, study finds

Smaller fragments of tropical forest experienced forest loss at a greater rate than larger blocks between 2001 and 2018, researchers have found, prompting calls for restorative measures to be taken to increase cover in highly fragmented areas. According to a statement released in conjunction with the report, which was published in Science Advances last week, the researchers identified forest fragments with a minimum size of 10-square-kilometers starting in 2000, and analyzed how much tree cover was lost in each of these fragments over the next 18 years, converting the loss into a percentage of the overall original fragment size. An edge of an Amazon forest fragment in Brazil. Forest fragmentation and deforestation may ultimately prove to be more critical to the future of tropical forests than climate change, according to some scientists. Image by Rhett A, Butler / Mongabay. They found that the smaller the forest fragments, the higher the rate of deforestation in those areas. Co-author Matthew C. Hansen attributed “all land use,” such as for agricultural purposes, and roads, which “generally open up forest for exploitation,” as key factors causing fragmentation across all the tropical forest areas that they studied. Logging plays a part, he said, but is not necessarily as definitive as full-scale clearance in order to repurpose the land for crop plantations. “Smaller chunks of forest experienced proportionally higher losses, with the 36,282 smallest fragments (under 675 square kilometers, or 260 square miles) losing 11.5% of their tree cover each year, while the 22 largest stretches…This article was originally published on Mongabay

