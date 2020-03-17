Audio: Songs and sounds of Bering Sea whales and seals reveal a story of change

On today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast, we listen to recordings of marine mammals in the Arctic with Dr. Howard Rosenbaum, the director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Ocean Giants Program. Listen here: Rosenbaum co-authored a recent study that used bioacoustics to better understand how seasonal variation in sea surface temperatures and sea ice extent affect populations of five species of endemic Arctic marine mammals: bearded seals, beluga whales, bowhead whales, ribbon seals, and walrus. We listen to recordings of marine mammals used in the study as well as recordings of ships, and Rosenbaum joins us to discuss how those ship sounds can affect Arctic wildlife, and how the results of the study will help scientists track the impacts of climate change on Arctic ecosystems. Here’s this episode’s top news: Conservationists set the record straight on COVID-19’s wildlife links Record-high global tree cover loss driven by agriculture In Afghanistan, a new national park carries hopes for conservation and peace A herd of walrus, one of the focal species of a recently completed acoustic study of marine mammals in the northern Bering Sea. Photo Credit: Maxim Chakilev. If you enjoy the Mongabay Newscast, we ask that you please consider becoming a monthly sponsor via our Patreon page, at patreon.com/mongabay. Just a dollar per month will really help us offset the production costs and hosting fees, so if you’re a fan of our audio reports from nature’s frontline, please support the Mongabay Newscast at patreon.com/mongabay. You can subscribe to the Mongabay…This article was originally published on Mongabay

