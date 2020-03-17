Coronavirus: Cambridge scientists race for a vaccine

From BBC

Scientists at the University of Cambridge say they are working “as hard and as fast as we possibly can” to find a vaccine to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prof Jonathan Heeney spoke to BBC science correspondent Richard Westcott at a laboratory in the city, with access so restricted he had to talk through a glass window.

“It’s a complex process. Right now we have our vaccine candidates in mice and they’re generating immune responses to the vaccine,” said Prof Heeney.

“We’re working around the clock with a team of experts and everybody’s collaborative. The sooner we can get a vaccine or therapy out there the better.”