Critics push back as cable car project for Indonesia’s Rinjani is revived

LOMBOK, Indonesia — Environmental activists have called on authorities in Indonesia's Lombok Island to drop plans for a cable car project serving a UNESCO-listed national park. The government of West Nusa Tenggara, an archipelagic province that includes the island of Lombok, earlier this year revived a proposal to run a cable car part of the way up the slope of Mount Rinjani from a village at the base. Zulkieflimansyah, the provincial governor, promoted the project on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, saying he was "very happy to see the public's response on the upcoming cable car in our place." The provincial government insists the project will be outside the boundary of Mount Rinjani National Park, and that visitors will still need to hike the rest of the way to reach the volcano's peak and its scenic crater lake, Segara Anak. The view from Mount Rinjani's peak of its crater lake, Segara Anak. Image by Fathul Rakhman/Mongabay Indonesia. But the plan has been criticized by environmental activists and trekking enthusiasts, who warn any changes to the wider ecosystem will ripple into the national park. "The construction of various facilities for the cable car will change the landscape and damage the environment," said Murdani, the head of West Nusa Tenggara chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi). He also said he doubted the benefits would trickle down to small businesses around Mount Rinjani, the centerpiece of the national park and part of UNESCO's global network of geoparks.

