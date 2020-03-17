How are koalas doing in the aftermath of the Australian fires? Q&A with Cheyne Flanagan

As part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations, experts from around the world gathered in New York to participate in the Wild Ideas panel (powered by the UN and Jackson Wild Film Festival) to discuss the global biodiversity crisis and the impacts of climate change. Mongabay.com spoke with Cheyne Flanagan from the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital to discuss the marsupial’s current status in the aftermath of the Australian bushfires. This is the first part of a three-part series. Part II discusses the road to recovery for koalas. Australian bush fire © dblumenberg / Adobe Stock Mongabay: Before the fires of 2019-2020, what was the primary cause of koala hospitalization? Cheyne Flanagan: We have standard admission causes – disease, hit by cars, dispossessed young dispersing koalas with no habitat to go to, attack by domestic dogs. How many koalas have been hospitalized due to this season’s fires? We had 50 koalas plus a few from other regions in the state. Do we have an estimate of how many koalas have been killed by bush fires? It is really only conjecture at this point until good sound scientific monitoring can be done. A guess would be into the thousands. Rescued koala in Australia after bush fire devastation © Andrea Izzotti / Adobe Stock Regarding hospitalizations and the damage to koala populations, can you compare this fire season to past years’ events? This has been a cataclysmic event on the back of the worst drought in recorded history which has also decimated koala populations. The fires were…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay