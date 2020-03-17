Palm oil firm has farmers jailed for harvesting from land it stole from them

JAKARTA — Police in Indonesia have jailed three indigenous farmers for allegedly stealing oil palm fruit from a plantation company that is itself accused of stealing their land. Police in East Kotawaringin district, in the Bornean province of Central Kalimantan, arrested Dilik Bin Asap and Hermanus Bin Bison from Penyang village on Feb. 17. They were accused of harvesting palm fruit on land claimed by the villagers but cultivated illegally by PT Hamparan Masawit Bangun Persada (HMBP), an affiliate of the BEST Group that supplies leading palm oil trader Wilmar International. On March 7, police arrested prominent land rights activist James Watt in Jakarta, where he had gone to report the earlier arrests to the national human rights commission, known as Komnas HAM, and the witness protection program, or LPSK. They flew him back to Central Kalimantan and charged him with orchestrating the alleged theft by Dilik and Hermanus. The case has sparked outrage among indigenous rights activists. In the wake of the arrests of Dilik and Hermanus, community members blocked the road leading to PT HMBP’s plantation. Police arrested 11 of them before releasing them shortly after. A poster calling for James Watt, a prominent indigenous rights activist from Central Kalimantan, to be freed. Image courtesy of Walhi. Illegal planting The case is the latest in a litany list of land disputes between forest communities and corporate concession holders, with authorities almost invariably siding with the latter each time. According to the Penyang villagers, PT HMBP has cleared forests…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay