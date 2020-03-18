Arctic permafrost moving toward crisis, abrupt thaw a growing risk: Studies

Small scale permafrost slump. Photo credit: NPS Climate Change Response on Visual Hunt / CC BY. The cracked, buckling road between Fairbanks and Fox, Alaska, wends its way past snowy forests where slender birches and black spruce trees protrude out of the ground at impossible angles, slanting and swaying as if the very earth were alive. Scientists call these “drunken forests.” The ground here consists of permafrost — soil, sediment, rock and ice that often remains at or below 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) year-round. Permafrost covers approximately 22.8 million square kilometers (8.8 million square miles) in the Arctic, sub-Arctic and alpine regions — comprising nearly a quarter of the exposed land surface in the northern hemisphere. In Alaska, 85 percent of the state lies within the permafrost zone, though discontinuous permafrost — areas with patchy permafrost presence — underlies much of the Fairbanks area. In Arctic regions, permafrost temperatures often dip down to -8 degrees C (-17.6 degrees F). But in Fairbanks, which lies roughly 321 kilometers (200 miles) south of the Arctic Circle, temperatures hover much closer to the freezing point, causing the permafrost to sporadically thaw out. This freeze-thaw action has long posed challenges for natural and human systems, intoxicating forests, breaking pavement, sinking houses, and even sometimes draining lakes sitting atop it. But as climate change heats up the planet, with the Arctic warming at twice the rate of the rest of the globe, things are about to get a whole lot worse. Scientists began…This article was originally published on Mongabay

