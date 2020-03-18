Madagascar off pace to meet Aichi targets, which is bad news for the world

The megadiverse island nation of Madagascar isn’t doing enough to meet the Aichi targets, which means the unique biodiversity of the world’s oldest island remains as imperiled as ever. The Aichi targets are a set of 20 goals to be achieved between 2011 and 2020 under the U.N.’s Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). The global treaty ratified by 196 parties attempts to regulate human impact on the natural world and its more than 8.5 million species. Nations are required to develop their own sets of targets in line with the Aichi objectives. Progress in countries like Madagascar is crucial because they are biodiversity hotspots. The African nation is home to over 110 species of lemurs, primates endemic to the island who shot to international fame thanks to the DreamWorks movies named for the island. Its inability to meet its targets is bad news for the real King Julien and his friends: more than 75% of lemur species are only one step away from extinction. It is also sobering news for the world. Of the plants and animals found in Madagascar, 80% are found nowhere else on Earth. Lemurs, a flagship species, receive outsize attention, and yet they are faring poorly. What has particularly piqued scientists is that there are still species in Madagascar’s forests that could be lost even before they are known to science. Ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta). Image by Rhett A. Butler Making progress ‘like a chameleon’ Madagascar struggles to preserve its natural bounty because of its high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

