Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes south of Bali, Indonesia: EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck south of Bali, Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres, EMSC said, adding that there was no direct damage and no tsunami was expected.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci

