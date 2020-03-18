Why did Ecuador’s tallest waterfall suddenly disappear?

On February 2, something strange happened in Cayambe Coca Park in the Ecuadorian Amazon. The emblematic San Rafael waterfall, located on the Coca River between the provinces of Napo and Sucumbíos, disappeared from its home of thousands of years. The 150-metre-high waterfall – the highest in the country and a big tourist draw – stopped being part of the landscape. A huge hole appeared in the riverbed, just before the original fall. Now the water falls a few meters behind it, divided into three sections and with a less steep slope. The river flows under an arch that survived the collapse of the land, but from the place where it used to be photographed, it’s as if it never existed. Sucumbíos province’s Emergency Operations Committee (COE) has restricted access to San Rafael and the Ministry of Environment (MAE) announced that it is carrying out studies to determine what happened. Ecuadorian scientists are surprised by an event that cannot be remembered in Latin America’s recent history – be it natural or caused by human activity. Waterfall before: Photo by Ministry of Tourism Ecuador. Waterfall after: Ministry of Environment Ecuador. San Rafael’s volcanic, seismic origins Alfredo Carrasco, a geologist and former secretary of Natural Capital at the ministry, says the event is fascinating. The San Rafael waterfall did not actually disappear. Rather, the river changed its course and the water now falls upstream. It is located in an area of seismic and volcanic activity near the Reventador volcano, one of the most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

