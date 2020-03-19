How to help koalas recover after Australia’s fires? Q&A with Rebecca Montague-Drake

As part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations, experts from around the world gathered in New York to participate in the Wild Ideas panel (powered by the UN and Jackson Wild Film Festival) to discuss the global biodiversity crisis and the impacts of climate change. Mongabay.com spoke with Rebecca Montague-Drake from the Koala Recovery Partnership to examine the marsupial’s current status in the aftermath of the Australian bushfires. This is the second part of a three-part series. Read also part I discussing how koalas are recovering in Port Macquarie Koala Hospital here. Part III outlines how climate change is affecting the koala populations. Australian firefighter. © toa555 / Adobe Stock Mongabay: What is the extent of the damage to the koala population? Rebecca Montague-Drake: The absolute answer to this question is not known with certainty as the situation is very complex with many factors to be considered, including the local extent and severity of the fires. Both of these factors impact koalas’ ability to survive during, and after, a fire event. If we look at the direct impacts of the fires, and we take New South Wales (NSW) as one example, approximately 30% of koala habitat was burned across the State, with about 66% of that being at a severity that would not facilitate koala survival. This would mean that around 20% of koalas perished. However, the fire impacted a number of high carrying-capacity areas, meaning that the total figures are higher than this. We also have to remember that the impacts of the fires are one thing,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

