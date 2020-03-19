Qualified success: What’s next for Peru’s Operation Mercury?

More than a decade of illegal gold mining around the upstart town of La Pampa in the Peruvian Amazon has tainted local water supplies, razed forests adjacent to a world-class wildlife preserve and fostered illegal child labor and human trafficking. The region has become “what is essentially the poster child for environmental destruction,” said Luis Fernandez, a researcher with decades of experience researching the impacts of gold mining in the tropics. But when Peru launched Operation Mercury in February 2019, the tangible effects were immediate and considerable. According to the NGO Amazon Conservation’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), the military- and police-led Operation Mercury drove down deforestation by 92% in the area bounded by the Malinowski River, the edge of Tambopata National Reserve and the Interoceanic Highway. However, concern arose that the operation would just force miners to set up shop elsewhere, said Fernandez, also executive director of the Center for Amazonian Scientific Innovation at Wake Forest University. What’s more, it’s unclear whether miners will resume their activities if the police and the military back off their campaign. The goal of Operation Mercury 2019, which began on Feb. 19, 2019, is to eradicate all illegal activity in La Pampa, located in the buffer zone of Tambopata. Nevertheless, it has also put defenders at further risk, since the miners hold them responsible for the arrival of the authorities. Image by Vanessa Romo/Mongabay Latam. “Going in with an iron fist in La Pampa, that stops the problem for the time…This article was originally published on Mongabay

