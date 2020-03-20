Amazon indigenous put at risk by Brazil’s feeble Covid-19 response: Critics

Indigenous people march on April, 24 2019 during the annual Free Land Encampment in Brasília. This year’s event has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Image by Karla Mendes / Mongabay. Indigenous leaders in Brazil are acting to avert the devastating impact coronavirus could have on indigenous communities by cancelling important advocacy events and utilizing technology and social media to conduct meetings and awareness campaigns — even as the Jair Bolsonaro government’s response to the viral outbreak comes under heavy attack. Last week, Brazil’s largest annual indigenous gathering, the Free Land Encampment (ATL), held every April in Brasília, was suspended due to Covid-19 fears. The event — with its street demonstrations, rituals and speeches — attracted 4,500 indigenous leaders, activists and journalists in 2019, during which the movement’s protestors made their socio-economic concerns known to a planet-wide audience. This year, the capital’s streets will be empty, with no encampment to spotlight indigenous grievances against the Bolsonaro administration — two of whose top ministers and a dozen aides have contracted the virus. Indigenous “leaders could become contaminated and then take the virus back to their villages; this would be a disaster for indigenous health,” said Kleber Karipuna, an indigenous representative. Brazil today is home to 900,000 indigenous people, speaking 274 languages and with widely differing cultural traditions; most groups live in the remote Amazon. So far, no indigenous coronavirus cases have been confirmed, and the majority of Brazil’s more than 650 cases are concentrated thousands of miles away in its industrialized southeast. However,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay