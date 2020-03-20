Coronavirus: Chris Packham on Covid-19's impact on nature

From BBC

The coronavirus outbreak is having a huge impact on human society and economy – but what of wildlife and the environment?

TV presenter Chris Packham, who lives in the New Forest, says the natural world is not escaping the pandemic with a potential huge impact on the countryside and the wildlife that lives there.

The naturalist welcomed a reduction in pollution through planes being grounded and there being fewer cars on the road, but said he was worried the global issue of climate change has been forgotten and momentum lost.

Open spaces around England remain open as long as people are careful to still observe social distancing and Packham said getting out into nature had never been so important as it was right now.

Reporters: Ben Moore and Stephen Stafford