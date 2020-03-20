Indonesian activists denounce a road being built illegally in leopard habitat

JAKARTA — Conservationists and affected communities have slammed a plan to build a road through a jungle-clad mountain in Indonesia’s West Java province, citing the lack of permits and the threat of exacerbated flooding and landslides in the area. The planned Poros Tengah, or “Central Axis,” road will run 8 kilometers (5 miles), part of it through a protected forest area on Mount Cikuray in Garut district. The reserve is home to some of the most threatened wildlife in Indonesia, including the Javan leopard (Panthera pardus melas), silvery gibbon (Hylobates moloch), Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi), and green peafowl (Pavo muticus). Opponents of the project have criticized the Garut administration’s insistence on pushing the project through in violation of administrative requirements. The project lacks the requisite licenses, including one for converting a forested area, known by its Indonesian abbreviation IPPKH, and an environmental impact assessment, known as an Amdal. “We did make a mistake,” Rudy Gunawan, the Garut district head, told local media on March 3. “While the [IPPKH] was yet to be issued and the Amdal wasn’t completed, we already cleared the land.” Rudy said he had since called for the project to be halted until the licenses are issued. He added he was confident the environment ministry would approve the project, citing the importance of the proposed road. The Garut administration has pitched the project as urgent, saying an existing road serving the same route is on the verge of collapsing. Rudy added the road will also provide greater…This article was originally published on Mongabay

