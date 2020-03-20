Three new species of chameleons emerge from centuries-old entanglement

For more than 180 years, several soft-nosed chameleons from Madagascar sat together in a single species complex (Calumma nasutum) until scientists decided to take a closer look. They disentangled the chameleons into 16 distinct species and, in the process, described three new ones. Calumma emelinae from the east coast of Madagascar, C. tjiasmantoi from the southeast, and C. ratnasariae from the north officially joined the ranks of more than 90 species of chameleon that are endemic to Madagascar, according to a recent paper published in Vertebrate Zoology. Chameleons are best known for their ability to change colors. Sometimes it’s for camouflage, but it can also be a display to dazzle a female or reflect a mood change. They also have a wicked sense of sight — uncoupled eyeballs that can rove independent of each other — and sticky tongues that can stretch to lengths longer than their bodies. A Parson’s chameleon (C. parsonii). Image by Rhett A.Butler On Madagascar, the oldest island in the world, there is such a variety of them that scientists are still scratching their heads over where to put them. The island hosts not just the largest chameleon, the Parson’s chameleon (C. parsonii), but also the tiniest, Brookesia micra. Those two are easy to tell apart, but distinguishing others in between can prove tricky, which is why specimens collected from decades ago, sometimes centuries, remain taxonomically tangled. “In the last 15 years several expeditions to Madagascar have been organized, and in the last five years we focused on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay