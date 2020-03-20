To save Cross River gorillas, EU-funded program aims to empower communities

By supporting programs aimed at securing the economic well-being of communities in Nigeria’s Cross River state, the European Union hopes to help protect Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli), Africa’s most threatened great ape. On March 10, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) announced that the EU is providing 2 million euros ($2.19 million) over four years to help protect Cross River gorillas by securing their habitat and reducing human-driven pressures that threaten their long-term survival. The funding will serve to augment and expand existing livelihood programs led by WCS and the Nigeria National Park Service. Old gorilla statue in one of the villages in Boki local council. Such statues dot the Cross River gorilla landscape. Image by Linus Unah for Mongabay. Rising threats Bushmeat hunting, logging, expansion of settlements and agricultural encroachment continue to jeopardize the survival of the Cross River gorilla, a critically endangered subspecies down to fewer than 300 individuals in the wild. In addition to gorillas, the rainforests of Cross River state host threatened species like the Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes ellioti), drill monkey (Mandrillus leucophaeus), forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis), Preuss’s red colobus (Piliocolobus preussi), and the grey-necked rockfowl (Picathartes oreas). Most of the communities living adjacent to these biodiversity hotspots depend on the forest and its resources for their survival. The primary source of income in the area is cocoa farming, along with the harvesting of non-timber forest products like bush mango, chewing sticks, and the edible afang vines, known locally as eru. These activities push local people…This article was originally published on Mongabay

