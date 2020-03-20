Tree plantations are not a climate solution (commentary)

It’s such a simple idea: plant a tree, let it grow, and each year it will capture more and more carbon from the atmosphere. This is the logic behind a proposal by the investment company Arbaro Fund to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), an entity under the United Nations climate body that is designed to aid developing countries. But Arbaro’s plans are on a far larger scale: using $200 million from GCF and other (largely public) sources, the company aims to create 75,000 hectares (more than 185,000 acres) of commercial tree plantations across seven countries, including Paraguay, Ghana, and Uganda. Arbaro claims that the plantations will capture 20 million tons of carbon. But this figure relies on several overly optimistic assumptions. A far more likely outcome, as evidenced by a great number of existing plantation projects in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa and a wealth of scientific literature, is that the plantations will sequester far less carbon. This is due to several factors, including: land clearance before planting and the displacement of the former land use (e.g. agriculture) into forest areas (Arbaro’s calculations include zero baseline losses or “leakage”), a loss of soil carbon and productivity over time due to erosion and nutrient exhaustion, and the fact that a significant proportion of the wood is likely to either be burned as charcoal or biomass or in wildfires that are exacerbated by large areas of plantation. Further still, Arbaro’s business plan hinges on an “exit” from its investments just 15 years…This article was originally published on Mongabay

