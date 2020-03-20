Wealth fund divests from Peruvian firm after indigenous group complaint

A major sovereign wealth fund has pulled its entire $12.3-million investment from a Peruvian company that was accused in 2019 of failing to sever ties to a palm oil plantation accused of violating the rights of an indigenous group. According to the most recent “responsible investment” report (PDF) from Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and sometimes called the Norwegian Oil Fund, part of its 2019 overview included a follow-up “on how Alicorp SAA managed deforestation and human rights risk in supply chains.” Clearwater river in the Andean foothills of Peru. Photo by Rhett A. Butler. Alicorp is one of 42 companies that NBIM divested from in 2019 and is no longer among the five Peruvian companies that the fund lists in its Peruvian investment portfolio online. The report says that when the fund decides to divest, it does so “to avoid investing in companies that produce certain types of products or are responsible for violations of ethical principles.” According to a statement released on March 5 by the U.K.-based nonprofit Forest Peoples Programme (FPP), a complaint was filed with the fund in June 2019 on behalf of the Shipibo-Konibo indigenous group. The complaint alleged that Alicorp was continuing to do business with Ocho Sur, a palm oil company that destroyed 70 square kilometers (27 square miles) of the community’s ancestral forests. “[T]he Shipibo-Konibo community and allies pointed out how Alicorp’s operations failed to comply with NBIM’s standards for companies, including its ‘expectation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

