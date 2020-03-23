Climate change: Earth's deepest ice canyon vulnerable to melting

From BBC

East Antarctic’s Denman Canyon is the deepest land gorge on Earth, reaching 3,500m below sea-level.

It’s also filled top to bottom with ice, which US space agency (Nasa) scientists reveal in a new report has a significant vulnerability to melting.

Retreating and thinning sections of the glacier suggest it is being eroded by warm water at its depth.

Denman is one to watch for the future. If it were hollowed out, it would raise global ocean height by 1.5m.

“How fast this can happen? Hard to say, since there are many factors coming into play, for example the narrowness of the channel along which Denman is retreating may slow down the retreat,” explained Dr Virginia Brancato, from Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a former scholar at the University of California at Irvine (UCI).

“At present, it is critical to collect more data, and closely and more frequently monitor the future evolution of the glacier,” she told BBC News.

Most people recognise the Dead Sea Valley in the Middle East to have the lowest visible land surface elevation on Earth, at some 430m below sea level. But the base of the gorge occupied by Denman Glacier on the edge of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) actually reaches eight times as deep.

This was only recently established, and it has made Denman a location of renewed scientific interest.

Dr Brancato and colleagues used satellite radar data from 1996 to 2018 to show there’s been a marked retreat in the glacier’s grounding line. This is the point where the ice stream lifts up and floats as it flows off the land and enters the ocean.

The line has reversed 5-6km in 21 years.

What’s interesting about this reversal, however, is that it’s asymmetric; it’s occurring pretty much all on the western side of the