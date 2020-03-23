Oil exploration at odds with peatland protection in the Congo Basin

The peatlands of the Congo Basin are home to more than just massive carbon stocks and some of our closest — and most threatened — relatives in the animal kingdom, including gorillas and chimpanzees. They may also blanket a giant cauldron of oil, which is tempting investors and governments to develop Central Africa’s Cuvette Centrale, comprising these boggy forests. A recent report, published Feb. 28 and led by the investigative NGO Global Witness, suggests that the surging interest in the Cuvette Centrale’s potential oil reserves is overshadowing efforts to keep the ecosystem intact. The Global Witness team and its partners in the investigation, the German newspaper Der Spiegel and the French investigative journal Mediapart, turned up evidence of insufficient environmental impact assessments and unverified claims about the amount of oil the Cuvette contains. The team focused on the Ngoki oil block, which holds more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) of peatland and for which the Republic of Congo government has issued an exploration permit to the domestic private company Petroleum Exploration and Production Africa (PEPA). The peatlands of the Congo Basin support a variety of species, including chimpanzees. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Amid these concerns about the environmental impacts, the researchers also questioned the links between the family of the country’s president, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, and Claude Wilfrid Etoka, a “major shareholder” in PEPA. That connection presents a conflict of interest, the team wrote. Etoka told Global Witness that he had friendships with members of the president’s family,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

