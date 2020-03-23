‘Unbridled exploitation’: Mining amendments a boon for Indonesia’s coal industry

JAKARTA — The coal industry in Indonesia, one of the world’s top exporters of the fossil fuel, has laid waste to large swaths of forest, polluted waterways, and disenfranchised local communities, observers say. Under a new deregulation bill being deliberated in parliament, things could get even worse, they warn. The bill, one of two so-called omnibus bills containing more than 1,000 proposed amendments to at least 79 laws, calls for a loosening of several restrictions on mining companies to boost industry growth. This lifting of oversight shows the deregulation initiative is meant to maximize natural resource exploitation instead of ensuring sustainable extraction, said Satrio Swandiko, a climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Indonesia. “The interests of the coal industry clearly play a huge role [in the bill] and have been accommodated by the government in the drafting of the bill,” he said. Among the key changes: Coal miners will be exempt from having to rehabilitate their concessions, as that requirement only applies to mining companies whose permits have expired. Many companies already shirk this obligation to rehabilitate mining sites, and the change could make the problem worse, said Muhammad Iqbal Damanik, a researcher at the environmental NGO Auriga Nusantara. “We’ve investigated some mining sites with abandoned pits and there are many concessions that are no longer active but still have coal deposits,” he said, adding some had been abandoned for up to 10 years. “In the end, they avoid their responsibility to rehabilitate [the concession]. Imagine if this was to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

