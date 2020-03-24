From vegetable plots in a Sri Lankan swamp, a forgotten eel emerges

COLOMBO — When a team of researchers decided to scan some vegetable plots in a murky swamp area in western Sri Lanka, they were looking for live specimens of what vegetable farmers commonly referred to as vel anda, or the lesser swamp eel (Monopterus desilvai), a species endemic to Sri Lanka. They had very little to go on: limited scientific literature that referred to the habitat of the critically endangered species, and a single specimen deposited with the Colombo National Museum. Some specimens had been recorded in the same area, so the four researchers plunged into the Bolgoda swamp, an estuary southwest of Colombo, and waded through the muddy waters in search of live specimens. Their newly published study aims to shed new light on this critically endangered species that stands out for its breathing technique: it breathes air, which it stores in a pair of primitive lung-like pouches. “We wanted to address the existing research gap as there had been no updated knowledge since the discovery in 1998,” study co-author Hiranya Sudasinghe, a molecular biologist at the University of Peradeniya’s Post-Graduate Institute of Science, told Mongabay. The eel is unusual at least in two ways: While adult eels lack rays or fins, the larvae or juveniles have large fins close to the breast that help with supplementary respiration. They also have the ability to breathe atmospheric air and to live in oxygen-poor environments as well as survive outside of water, as long as they are able to keep their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

