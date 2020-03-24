Goldman Prize-winning Cambodian activist arrested, released in Cambodia

Four Cambodian forest defenders were arrested and questioned by a provincial court earlier this month on allegations that they trespassed on the grounds of a South Korean-owned company, Think Biotech, that they say has been plundering resources from the Prey Lang forest area. The activists, who have since been released from police custody, said they were beaten by the company’s private security guards outside a sawmill in Kratie province, east of the capital, Phnom Penh. Prey Lang forest spans four provinces, but its designated protected wildlife area remains at risk from illegal logging. Among the activists is Ouch Leng, founder of the Cambodian Human Rights Task Force and 2016 recipient of the Asian portion of the Goldman Environmental Prize for his undercover work exposing corruption and illegal logging. In an email to Mongabay on March 19, Ouch said that a week earlier, on March 13, he and his fellow activists had been planning to enter a sawmill that they allege is operated by a Think Biotech-linked company called Angkor Plywood, but that they were stopped while going to buy water near the entrance. Ouch said they had been treated fairly until two other security guards approached them and started to beat his colleague, Man Mat. He said he “was almost smashed down by security when I took video of [the] violence.” Ouch said he was instead dragged away by another guard. He added the police failed to follow up on their complaints of the violence. Instead, Ouch and his colleagues…This article was originally published on Mongabay

