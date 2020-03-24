Keeping gorillas safe amid COVID-19 concerns

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, gorilla conservation teams are working to ensure that Africa’s endangered mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei), and the people who protect them, remain safe. Gorillas are vulnerable to human diseases, and can experience these diseases in more severe forms. Mountain gorillas have died from the common cold. So with the first human cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Rwanda (19 as of March 22), gorilla research and conservation nonprofit the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (Fossey Fund) and the Rwandan government are ramping up precautionary measures to protect the great apes. Handwashing is among the best ways to prevent human-to-human transmission of COVID-19. Gorillas are vulnerable to human diseases, so staff at the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund take the same precautions to protect the gorillas they work with. Image courtesy of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. “At this time, it is not known if gorillas are susceptible to COVID-19,” Tara Stoinski, president and chief scientific officer of the Fossey Fund, told Mongabay. “However, given that gorillas share such a high percentage of our DNA and are susceptible to other human respiratory viruses, the most appropriate approach is to assume that they would be affected by COVID-19 and put in place appropriate measures.” Researchers and trackers working for the Fossey Fund study and protect half of the roughly 1,000 mountain gorillas in living in Rwanda. Each morning, the field teams track the gorillas by finding their nests and then following the path of crushed vegetation left by the gorillas’ daily…This article was originally published on Mongabay

