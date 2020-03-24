National parks pay the price as land conflicts intensify in Colombia

Colombia is the world’s second-most biodiverse country after Brazil. Central Colombia’s Macarena region, in particular, is important for biodiversity as it serves as a transition zone between three major biomes: the Amazon rainforest, the eastern savannah, and the Andes mountains. Further, the isolated mountain range is home to three national parks: Sierra de la Macarena, Cordillera de los Picachos and Tinigua. But underlying this biological richness are large petroleum deposits that beckon to oil companies. Meanwhile, cattle ranchers and farmers are stripping habitat for pasture and cropland, and large-scale landowners are expanding their holdings into pristine forest once untouchable due to FARC presence. Conservationists and scientists are concerned that Macarena’s exceptional biodiversity may fall victim to economic interests. Lucas Barrientos, professor of Evolutionary Biology at Rosario University, told Mongabay the region is highly important from a conservation standpoint because it serves as a biological corridor through which wildlife and their genes can pass from one ecosystem and population to another. Red-snouted tree frogs (Scinax ruber) live in La Macarena. Image by Rhett Butler/Mongabay. “On one hand, there are so many species in this region that we haven’t even had a chance to discover them for science. More than that, this region serves as a corridor for genetic flows, which means populations don’t remain isolated from each other,” Barrientos said. “These can be small organisms like insects or amphibians as well as large mammals. This flow of genetic diversity is important to keeping the populations healthy.” Barrientos went on to explain…This article was originally published on Mongabay

