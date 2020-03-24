New evidence suggests Ivorian timber merits tougher EUTR due diligence (commentary)

The European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR), which came into force in 2013, prohibits operators from placing illegally harvested timber on EU markets. EUTR implementation relies on a due diligence process requiring operators to assess risk of illegal timber in the supply chain and take action to mitigate identified risks. The process relies on information about the timber product, country of harvest, and suppliers. The reliability of the information is key: EUTR implementation can only be as good as the information required for effective risk assessment and mitigation. But since the EU imports timber from many countries plagued by forest governance challenges, obtaining reliable information is no easy task. Fortunately, independent forest monitors (IFM), which are often local civil society organizations, can be an excellent source of information for risk assessment and mitigation. However, application of IFM data to EUTR due diligence has been inconsistent, due to two main reasons. The first challenge is the lack of EUTR-applicable data published by IFMs. Many IFMs tend to support allegations of illegal activities with ‘field’ evidence, such as photos of unmarked tree stumps or testimonial from local community members. Unfortunately, these types of observations are not readily applied to EUTR due diligence because risk is assessed primarily by evaluating legality documents. There is also the perception among some EUTR actors that IFM data is not applicable because information from civil society is inherently unreliable. The second reason is complexity. Many IFM reports contain a wealth of EUTR applicable data, but navigating them can…This article was originally published on Mongabay

