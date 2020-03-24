Scientists call for independent review of dam project in orangutan habitat

JAKARTA — Critics and supporters of a dam that threatens the only known population of Tapanuli orangutans are at loggerheads over whether to carry out an independent scientific study of the project’s impact. Work on the hydropower plant in the Batang Toru ecosystem in Indonesia’s North Sumatra province has been put on hold since January because of the coronavirus outbreak. A tenth of the 1,200 workers at the site are Chinese, and they have not been allowed back into Indonesia after returning to their homes for the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. With project developer PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy (NHSE) saying it doesn’t know when work will be allowed to resume, conservationists from the IUCN primate specialists’ section on great apes (SGA) have reiterated their earlier calls for an independent environmental assessment to be carried out now. “We are willing to lead such an assessment,” Serge Wich, the co-vice chair of the SGA and a professor of primate biology at Liverpool John Moores University, told Mongabay. “It is up to the company and government to ask us and start this discussion.” But communication has been largely one-way from the IUCN, which since last year has been calling for a halt to all projects that threaten the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis), in particular the hydroelectric plant. “There has been no communication about this at all as far as I know,” Wich said. He added, “I think that the company and Indonesian government would have to ask…This article was originally published on Mongabay

