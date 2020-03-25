Chilean authorities eye controversial Cruz Grande port project

Chile’s largest steel producer is violating the terms of its environmental permit for construction of a port near several of the country’s critical marine reserves, according to the marine conservation NGO Oceana. The Chilean environment authority granted Compañía de Acero del Pacífico (CAP) a permit on Jan. 30, 2015, for the construction and operation of the Cruz Grande port on northern Chile’s coast. The port would allow 75 ships a year to load 13.5 million metric tons of mined iron ore, just 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Humboldt Penguin National Reserve and the Choros and Damas Island Marine Reserve. The environmental permit was only valid until the beginning of 2020, and work was to have started on the port prior to its expiration. Representatives from Oceana traveled to the area in January 2020 to assess the current state of progress on the Cruz Grande project. The NGO found that the construction process as it is currently underway could be damaging threatened plant species, violating the terms of the environmental permit. Based on the evidence gathered, Oceana filed a complaint with the Office of the Environment, the Chilean agency that grants and monitors environmental permits, and the NGO requested that the expired permit be cancelled. Cruz Grande under surveillance Setting permit expiration dates helps to ensure that construction happens in conditions that are as similar as possible to what existed during the environmental assessment, said Javiera Calisto, a lawyer with Oceana. Carrying out the project within that time frame provides…This article was originally published on Mongabay

